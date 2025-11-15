India and Canada reaffirmed the strength and continuity of their economic partnership

India and Canada held the 7th edition of the Ministerial Dialogue on Trade and Investment (MDTI). Both the nations reaffirmed the strength and continuity of the IndiaCanada economic partnership and reiterated their commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation through sustained dialogue, mutual respect, and forward-looking initiatives. It was noted that there has been robust growth in bilateral trade in goods and services which reached US$23.66 billion in 2024, with merchandise trade valued at nearly US$8.98 billion, a substantial 10% increase over the previous year. The Ministers from both countries reaffirmed the strength and resilience of the IndiaCanada economic partnership and emphasized the importance of continued engagement with the private sector to unlock new opportunities for trade and investment. The countries have welcomed the steady expansion of two-way investment flows, including notable Canadian institutional investment in India and the growing presence of Indian firms in Canada, which together support tens of thousands of jobs in both economies.

