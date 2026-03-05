Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India and Finland to strengthen cooperation in skill development, vocational education and workforce mobility

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education, Government of India, Jayant Chaudhary today held a bilateral meeting with Minister of Employment, Government of Finland, Matias Marttinen to explore avenues for strengthening cooperation between India and Finland in the areas of skill development, vocational education and workforce mobility. The meeting reflected the growing convergence between the two countries in building resilient and future-ready talent ecosystems. Both ministers discussed opportunities to deepen collaboration between institutions, industry and training systems in order to enhance vocational education and create pathways for skilled workforce mobility.

