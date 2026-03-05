Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services bags 3-year deal from Blue Star

Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services has announced that it has entered into an agreement with Blue Star to provide its employee expense management and benefits platform, Zaggle Save.

According to a regulatory filing with the stock exchange, Zaggle will deploy its Zaggle Save solution for Blue Star, enabling employee expense management and benefits administration. The contract will be executed over a period of three years.

The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in Blue Star, the awarding authority. It further stated that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulatory norms.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) is a leading player in spend management, with a differentiated value proposition and diversified user base. The company operates in the business-to-business-to-customer segment.

The companys standalone net profit surged 77.7% to Rs 35.97 crore on a 47.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 497.63 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shares of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services rose 0.81% to settle at Rs 217.20 on the BSE.

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

