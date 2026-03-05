Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services bags 3-year deal from Blue Star

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services has announced that it has entered into an agreement with Blue Star to provide its employee expense management and benefits platform, Zaggle Save.

According to a regulatory filing with the stock exchange, Zaggle will deploy its Zaggle Save solution for Blue Star, enabling employee expense management and benefits administration. The contract will be executed over a period of three years.

The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in Blue Star, the awarding authority. It further stated that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulatory norms.