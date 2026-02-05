Associate Sponsors

India and Gulf Cooperation Council Sign Terms of Reference for India-GCC Free Trade Agreement

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 6:32 PM IST
The Terms of Reference (ToR) for the India-GCC Free Trade Agreement (FTA) were signed between Shri Ajay Bhadoo, Additional Secretary and Chief Negotiator, Department of Commerce and Dr. Raja Al Marzouqi, Chief Negotiator, Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council today. The signing took place in the presence of Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada, and Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal. The ToRs will guide the negotiations for the GCC-India FTA by defining its scope and modalities.

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 6:32 PM IST

