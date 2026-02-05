NCC consolidated net profit declines 36.61% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.91% to Rs 4868.29 crore

Net profit of NCC declined 36.61% to Rs 122.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 193.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 8.91% to Rs 4868.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5344.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.4868.295344.528.968.25273.83323.70215.26270.03122.46193.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News