NCC consolidated net profit declines 36.61% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.91% to Rs 4868.29 croreNet profit of NCC declined 36.61% to Rs 122.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 193.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 8.91% to Rs 4868.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5344.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales4868.295344.52 -9 OPM %8.968.25 -PBDT273.83323.70 -15 PBT215.26270.03 -20 NP122.46193.18 -37
