Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NCC consolidated net profit declines 36.61% in the December 2025 quarter

NCC consolidated net profit declines 36.61% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 6:06 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales decline 8.91% to Rs 4868.29 crore

Net profit of NCC declined 36.61% to Rs 122.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 193.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 8.91% to Rs 4868.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5344.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales4868.295344.52 -9 OPM %8.968.25 -PBDT273.83323.70 -15 PBT215.26270.03 -20 NP122.46193.18 -37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shivalik Bimetal Controls consolidated net profit rises 21.60% in the December 2025 quarter

Shreeji Shipping Global standalone net profit rises 135.97% in the December 2025 quarter

Data Patterns (India) standalone net profit rises 30.54% in the December 2025 quarter

Prabhu Steel Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Tiaan Consumer reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story