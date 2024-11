India Cements Capital consolidated net profit declines 70.69% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 22.87% to Rs 1.45 crore

Net profit of India Cements Capital declined 70.69% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 22.87% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1.451.889.6638.300.240.780.230.770.170.58

