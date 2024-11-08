Oceanic Foods standalone net profit rises 156.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.52% to Rs 34.31 crore

Net profit of Oceanic Foods rose 156.25% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 37.52% to Rs 34.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.34.3124.957.374.211.711.001.340.731.230.48

