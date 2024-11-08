Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oceanic Foods standalone net profit rises 156.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Oceanic Foods standalone net profit rises 156.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 37.52% to Rs 34.31 crore

Net profit of Oceanic Foods rose 156.25% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 37.52% to Rs 34.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales34.3124.95 38 OPM %7.374.21 -PBDT1.711.00 71 PBT1.340.73 84 NP1.230.48 156

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Zomato, Swiggy face CCI probe over allegations of favouring big chains

Ashok Leyland Q2 results: Net profit increases to Rs 766.55 crore

Market Close Highlights: Sensex ends 50 pts lower at 79,500; Nifty at 24,150; PSB, Oil drag, IT up

BFSI Summit LIVE: Corporate top lines will be affected if purchasing power does not rise, says CEA

HDFC Bank hikes lending rates by up to 5 bps: What this means for borrowers

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 3:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story