Oceanic Foods standalone net profit rises 156.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.52% to Rs 34.31 croreNet profit of Oceanic Foods rose 156.25% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 37.52% to Rs 34.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales34.3124.95 38 OPM %7.374.21 -PBDT1.711.00 71 PBT1.340.73 84 NP1.230.48 156
