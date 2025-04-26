Kamat Hotels (India) consolidated net profit rises 415.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.41% to Rs 92.46 crore

Net profit of Kamat Hotels (India) rose 415.96% to Rs 10.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.41% to Rs 92.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 84.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.86% to Rs 46.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.10% to Rs 362.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 304.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

