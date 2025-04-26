Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals consolidated net profit declines 67.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.89% to Rs 24595.87 crore

Net profit of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals declined 67.45% to Rs 370.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1138.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.89% to Rs 24595.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25328.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 98.44% to Rs 56.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3597.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.73% to Rs 94681.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 90406.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

24595.8725328.6794681.6290406.684.599.232.428.53929.792108.901465.916788.11591.871775.87118.895530.82370.631138.5056.213597.05

