India Cements tanks after Q3 net loss widens to Rs 429 cr in FY25

India Cements tumbled 7.88% to Rs 320.85 after the company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 428.84 crore in Q3 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 16.51 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 903.16 crore in the third quarter of FY25, down 16.51% as against Rs 1,081.88 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

The company reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 306.80 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared to a pre-tax loss of Rs 50.24 crore recorded in the same period a year ago. The firm reported exceptional items of Rs 190.26 crore during the quarter.

The companys total expenses gained 6.23% YoY to Rs 1,220.58 crore in Q3 FY25. Employee benefits expense stood at Rs 87.22 crore (up 1.18% YoY), while finance costs stood at Rs 73.77 crore (up 23.89% YoY) during the period under review.

On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit stood at Rs 196.22 crore in Q3 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 0.67 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations was at Rs 1,113.06 crore in Q3 FY25, marking a growth of 18.30% year on year.

During the quarter, the company achieved a cement capacity utilisation of 57%. Domestic sales volume grew 5% YoY.

In its outlook, India Cements said, The company and its shareholders will benefit from synergy with its holding company with the introduction of new systems and processes, economies of scale, cost optimization, and a wider distribution network. The credit rating of the company is already enhanced to AAA and will help to bring overall cost rationalization. India Cements is poised to grow stronger with an increase in its sales, optimization of costs, and efficient operations.

With the increasing government spending on infrastructure and the improvement in demand in housing markets, the company is well-positioned to strengthen its presence in its core markets and contribute to the overall growth aspirations of the country.

India Cements business is the manufacturing and sale of cement and cement-related products.

