Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / South Indian Bank PAT jumps 12% YoY to Rs 342 crore in Q3 FY25

South Indian Bank PAT jumps 12% YoY to Rs 342 crore in Q3 FY25

Image
Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

South Indian Bank's standalone net profit increased 11.95% to Rs 341.87 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 305.36 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.

Total income jumped 6.88% year on year to Rs 2,817.96 crore in the third quarter of 2025.

Net interest income (NII) was at Rs 869.2 crore during the quarter, up 6% on YoY basis.

Operating profit was at Rs 528.84 crore in Q3 FY25, up by 9.38% from Rs 483.45 crore in Q3 FY24.

Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies stood at Rs 66.04 crore in Q3 FY25, up 36.02% from Rs 48.55 crore reported in Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY25 stood at Rs 462.8 crore, up by 6.41% from as compared with Rs 434.9 crore in Q3 FY24.

Banks retail deposit jumped 7.71% YoY to Rs 1,02,420 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 95,088 crore in Q3 FY24. Gross advances stood at Rs 86,966 crore in Q3 FY25, showing an increase of 11.95% on Y-o-Y basis.

Also Read

Rupee ends little changed, dollar regains footing on Trump's tariff plan

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Djokovic vs Alcaraz underway; Sabalenka through to SF

RRB Group D 2025 Recruitment: Board increases age criteria, vacancies

Defamation case: SC asks BJP leader to reply on Atishi, Kejriwal plea

Govt mulls regulatory sandbox for advanced air mobility solutions

CASA was at Rs 32,830 crore as on 31 December 2024, up 4.13% YoY. CASA ratio stood at Rs 31.15% as on 31 December 2024 as against 31.80% as on 31 December 2023.

Banks personal loan book grew by Rs 63 crore from Rs 2,186 crore to Rs 2,249 crore, showing an increase of 2.88% on YoY basis.

During the quarter, gold loan portfolio jumped 10.39% YoY from Rs 15,369 crore to Rs 16,966 crore.

On the asset quality front, the ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances was at 4.30% as on 31 December 2024 as compared to 4.74% as on 31 December 2023. The ratio of net NPA to net advances stood at 1.25% as on 31 December 2024 as against 1.61% as on 31 December 2023.

Gross NPA stood at Rs 3,735.56 crore as on 31 December 2024 as against Rs 3,682.4 crore as on 31 December 2024 and Rs 3,731.31 crore as on 31 September 2024.

P.R. Seshadri, MD & CEO of the bank, said, The strategy adopted by the bank continues to enable the business performance. During the period, Bank registered growth in all the desired segments with a focus on quality assets across all verticals: corporate, housing loan, auto loan, personal loan, gold loan, etc.

He also stated that, in line with the strategic intent of the bank, viz., Profitability through quality credit growth," the bank could onboard fresh advances with a low risk profile.

Shares of South Indian Bank tumbled 4.37% to Rs 25.83 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Artson Engineering PAT sizzles 1200% YoY to Rs 6 crore in Q3 FY25

Intl Travel House tanks as PAT slides 27% YoY to Rs 5 cr in Q3 FY25

Oberoi Realty PAT soars 72% YoY to Rs 618 cr in Q3 FY25

L&T Finance PAT slides 2% YoY to Rs 626 cr in Q3 FY25

Sensex nosedives 1,235 pts; Nifty sinks below 23,050; VIX rallies 3.89%

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story