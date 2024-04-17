Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India continues to be fastest growing economy, IMF expects growth to hit 6.8% in 2024

India continues to be fastest growing economy, IMF expects growth to hit 6.8% in 2024

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has hiked India's economic growth projection to 6.8% for the current year from its January forecast of 6.5% and noted that, India continues to be the fastest growing economy of the world. Growth in India is projected to remain strong at 6.8 per cent in 2024 and 6.5 per cent in 2025, with the robustness reflecting continuing strength in domestic demand and a rising working-age population, according to latest edition of the World Economic Outlook released by the IMF ahead of the annual spring meetings of the IMF and the World Bank. The fund noted that global economic growth, estimated at 3.2 per cent in 2023, is projected to continue at the same pace in 2024 and 2025.

