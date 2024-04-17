Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lotus Chocolate Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.80 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Lotus Chocolate Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.80 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 17 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Sales rise 328.95% to Rs 52.89 crore

Net profit of Lotus Chocolate Company reported to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 328.95% to Rs 52.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 129.69% to Rs 144.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales52.8912.33 329 144.0662.72 130 OPM %1.38-39.66 --0.55-9.09 - PBDT0.99-4.98 LP -0.50-5.83 91 PBT0.89-5.04 LP -0.88-6.00 85 NP0.80-5.81 LP -0.42-6.96 94

First Published: Apr 17 2024 | 9:23 AM IST

