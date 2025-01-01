Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India emerging as a global economic leader with resilience and innovation

Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has highlighted that India is emerging as a global economic leader with resilience and innovation. The Prime Minister's Office handle in a post on X noted that India is emerging as a global economic leader with resilience and innovation. It has redefined governance, advanced social progress and led a digital transformation. These efforts are shaping a future of growth and opportunity for all.

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

