India emerging as a global economic leader with resilience and innovation

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has highlighted that India is emerging as a global economic leader with resilience and innovation. The Prime Minister's Office handle in a post on X noted that India is emerging as a global economic leader with resilience and innovation. It has redefined governance, advanced social progress and led a digital transformation. These efforts are shaping a future of growth and opportunity for all.
