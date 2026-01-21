India has accelerated its growth during periods of global slowdown and supply-chain disruptions

At the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi underscored that the real challenge of the global energy transition lies in building infrastructure that is resilient, scalable and investment-ready. The Union Minister highlighted Indias experience of combining scale with system resilience, noting that the country has achieved 267 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity as of December 2025 and is firmly on track to meet its 2030 targets. This is backed by robust policies, strong domestic manufacturing, grid modernisation, energy storage solutions and emerging frameworks for geothermal and nuclear energy. He emphasised the need for patient capital, blended finance and deeper collaboration among governments, the private sector and multilateral development banks to enable a sustainable and inclusive global energy transition. The Minister noted that even during periods of global slowdown and supply-chain disruptions, India has accelerated its growth by building resilience and expanding capabilities with a long-term vision.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News