Nifty tad below 25,100 level; consumer durables shares decline

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tumbled 462.47 points or 0.56% to 81,718. The Nifty 50 index lost 144 points or 0.57% to 25,098.10.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 1.13% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 1.02%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,075 shares rose and 2,705 shares fell. A total of 180 shares were unchanged.
The Indian rupee fell to a record low of 91.19 against the US dollar on Wednesday, pressured by a stronger greenback as fresh tariff threats from US President Donald Trump over Greenland fueled global risk aversion.
Result Today:
Anant Raj (up 2.60%), Bajaj Consumer Care (down 0.02%), Bank of India (up 0.40%), Dalmia Bharat (up 0.10%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 0.96%), Gallantt Ispat (down 0.63%), Gravita India (down 0.64%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (down 0.09%), Jindal Stainless (down 0.86%), KEI Industries (down 2.64%), Oracle Financial Services Software (down 2.44%), PNB Housing Finance (down 1.58%), Rajratan Global Wire (up 6.56%), Sagar Cements (down 0.50%), Supreme Industries (down 0.96%), Tata Communications (down 0.59%), Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem (down 1.14%), Thangamayil Jewellery (up 5.77%), UTI Asset Management Company (down 2.22%), and Eternal (up 1.07%) will announce their quarterly earnings today.
New Listing:
Shares of Amagi Media Labs were currently trading at Rs 347.10 at 10:10 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 3.85% as compared with the issue price of Rs 361.
The stock debuted at Rs 317, a discount of 12.19% to the issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of 349.90 and a low of 317. On the BSE, over 7.82 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Consumer Durables index fell 0.56% to 35,129.90. The index dropped 8.37% in the nine consecutive trading sessions.
Kalyan Jewellers India (down 6.89%), Havells India (down 3.37%), Dixon Technologies (India) (down 2.49%), Blue Star (down 2.48%), Voltas (down 2.34%), Cera Sanitaryware (down 2.09%), Amber Enterprises India (down 1.96%), Whirlpool of India (down 1.38%), Century Plyboards (India) (down 1.29%) and PG Electroplast (down 1.25%) fell.
Stocks in Spotlight:
AU Small Finance Bank (SFB) fell 2.31%. The company reported a 26.34% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 667.66 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 528.45 crore in Q3 FY25. Total income increased 15.20% year on year (YoY) to Rs 5,451.26 crore in Q3 FY26, as against Rs 4,731.89 crore in Q3 FY25.
SRF declined 4.03%. The company reported a 59.60% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 432.66 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 271.08 crore in Q3 FY25. Total revenue from operations rose 6.33% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,712.53 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.
