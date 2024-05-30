Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Home Loans reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

India Home Loans reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales decline 58.47% to Rs 2.33 crore

Net loss of India Home Loans reported to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 58.47% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 46.20% to Rs 12.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.335.61 -58 12.0222.34 -46 OPM %9.0153.30 -52.5059.98 - PBDT-2.010.35 PL -3.171.33 PL PBT-2.040.27 PL -3.360.99 PL NP-2.110 0 -3.440.61 PL

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

