Vikram Thermo (India) standalone net profit rises 26.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 3.90% to Rs 31.47 crore

Net profit of Vikram Thermo (India) rose 26.09% to Rs 4.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.90% to Rs 31.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.09% to Rs 25.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.32% to Rs 126.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 111.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales31.4730.29 4 126.40111.54 13 OPM %22.6620.50 -29.7023.36 - PBDT7.286.28 16 37.5526.24 43 PBT6.405.48 17 34.0623.03 48 NP4.933.91 26 25.3816.91 50

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

