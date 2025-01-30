Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Infrastructure Finance Company standalone net profit rises 319.22% in the December 2024 quarter

India Infrastructure Finance Company standalone net profit rises 319.22% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 26.89% to Rs 1525.86 crore

Net profit of India Infrastructure Finance Company rose 319.22% to Rs 528.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 126.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 26.89% to Rs 1525.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1202.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1525.861202.54 27 OPM %94.5871.76 -PBDT699.90171.19 309 PBT697.23168.40 314 NP528.89126.16 319

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SW Investments standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the December 2024 quarter

GMR Power & Urban Infra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 106.45 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Advik Capital consolidated net profit rises 1497.83% in the December 2024 quarter

Fino Payments Bank standalone net profit rises 1.36% in the December 2024 quarter

Shyamkamal Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story