India Infrastructure Finance Company standalone net profit rises 319.22% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of India Infrastructure Finance Company rose 319.22% to Rs 528.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 126.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 26.89% to Rs 1525.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1202.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1525.861202.5494.5871.76699.90171.19697.23168.40528.89126.16

