Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India July PMI sends mixed signs on performance of the private sector

India July PMI sends mixed signs on performance of the private sector

Image
Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The ongoing improvements in demand for Indian services continued to underpin growth of total new orders, international sales and output. Although the upturn added pressure on firms' capacity, hiring moderated. July's increase in employment was the slowest in 15 months, despite strengthening business confidence. Meanwhile, input costs and output charges rose at faster rates than in June.

At 60.5 in July, the seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services PMI Business Activity Index based on a single question asking how the level of business activity compares with the situation the month before was little-changed from 60.4 in June and therefore signalled another sharp increase in output. The rate of expansion was the best seen since August 2024.

The PMI results for July revealed mixed signs regarding the performance of the Indian private sector. New orders and output expanded at quicker rates, while job creation receded and business optimism faded. Meanwhile, inflationary pressures gathered pace. The HSBC India Composite PMI Output Index was up fractionally from 61.0 in June to 61.1 in July, indicating a sharp rate of expansion that was the quickest since April 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aurobindo Pharma drops after Q1 PAT slumps 10% YoY to Rs 825 cr

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare spurts after Q2 results

Nifty below 24,650; realty shares decline

Government and other financial institutions take up multiple initiatives to promote digital payment transactions

Niti Aayog pitches for National EV policy with clear targets, timelines

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story