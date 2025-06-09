TIL forms dedicated Strategic Business Unit (SBU) called 'TIL Defence'

TIL has announced the formation of a dedicated Strategic Business Unit (SBU) called 'TIL Defence' to consolidate its expanding defence portfolio and accelerate indigenous production of critical military systems. The decision, approved by the Company's Board of Directors, marks a strategic evolution in TIL's 80-year journey and represents the natural progression of the company's defence capabilities under Gainwell Group ownership since January 2024.

The new SBU will deepen and widen TIL's coverage of tri-services requirements across Land Systems, Air Systems, and Naval Systems, leveraging nearly four decades of specialised defence manufacturing expertise. Since 1987, TIL has been designing, engineering, and manufacturing bespoke strategic equipment to meet the evolving demands of India's defence establishment, establishing itself as a unique domestic supplier for several critical military systems with Rs 2000 crore worth of order booking prospects from domestic defence orders during the next 5 years.