Chinese markets see modest gains after inflation and trade data

Asian stocks rose broadly on Monday amid hopes that another round of U.S.-China trade talks that will take place in London later today could help ease trade tensions between the two superpowers.

Beijing confirmed that Vice Premier He Lifeng will attend the talks. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer would likely be present with the U.S. delegation.

The dollar slipped against all major currencies, helping gold prices recover some ground after a two percent loss over the previous two sessions. Oil prices eased as data showed China's crude oil imports declined in May to the lowest daily rate in four months.