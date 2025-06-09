DEE Development Engineers forms strategic partnership with International Clean-Tech

For developing and deploying modular hydrogen production systems across India and Thailand

DEE Development Engineers announced a strategic partnership with International Clean-Tech Partner, a globally recognized innovator in sustainable energy technologies. This collaboration marks DDEL's strategic entry into the green hydrogen sector, with a focus on deploying modular hydrogen production systems across India and Thailand.

Under a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the two companies will co develop, bid for, and execute Green Hydrogen Production System Projects. The partnership will combine International Clean-Tech Partner's global leadership in hydrogen technologiesincluding Electrolysers, Separators, and Hydrogen Purification Systems with DDEL's strength of manufacturing ultra-pure hydrogen purification systems with up to 99.9999 % purity, its project execution, marketing, and long-standing marquee customer base.