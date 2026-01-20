India Launches Responsible Nations Index, ranks 16th in the list of 154 nations

India today launched the Responsible Nations Index (RNI) at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi, under the aegis of the World Intellectual Foundation (WIF). The Index introduces a comprehensive global framework for assessing nations on parameters such as ethical governance, social well-being, environmental stewardship, and global responsibility, going beyond conventional indicators of power and economic prosperity. India ranked 16 in the list of 154 nations. Singapore topped the ranking.

