Newgen Software skid after Q3 PAT drops 23% QoQ to Rs 63-cr

Newgen Software Technologies tumbled 14.61% to Rs 628.15 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 23.16% to Rs 62.81 crore on 0.13% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 400.27 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26.

On a year on year (YoY) basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 29.43% while revenue from operations jumped 5.03% in Q3 FY26.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 115.15 crore in Q3 FY26, up 9.32% QoQ and 7.99% YoY. Exceptional item included labour code charges amounting to Rs 35.09 crore in Q3 FY26.

Excluding the impact of labour code charges, profit stood at Rs 90 crore, with PAT margin of 22.5% during the quarter.

Annuity revenue streams, comprising ATS/AMC, support services, and cloud/SaaS and subscription licenses, stood at Rs 250 crore. Subscription revenue amounted to Rs 134 crore, recording a 29% year-on-year growth in Q3, while the SaaS component grew 48% year-on-year during the quarter. Diwakar Nigam, chairman & managing director, Newgen Software Technologies, said, Our nine months performance showcases our strong business momentum. Subscription-led growth remains robust with strong contributions from the US, UK, and Australia, validating our geographic expansion strategy. We onboarded 34 new logos during the nine - month period, reinforcing the trust and preference global enterprises place in our platform. We also maintained margin strength through targeted productivity initiatives during this period.

Virender Jeet, CEO, Newgen Software, said, Our leadership in Insurance is deepening steadily, with our Policy Administration System (PAS) offering helping us secure a strong foothold in this high-value vertical. Meanwhile, our AI-driven solutions are gaining global tractionmost notably through early deployments, establishing us as a credible player in applied AI for mission-critical use cases. We are particularly excited about our next-generation, AI-led products, which are expected to significantly enhance productivity, design intelligence, and automation." Newgen Software Technologies is a global software company and is engaged in the business of software product development, including designing and delivering end-to-end software solutions covering the entire spectrum of software services from workflow automation to document management to imaging