India manufacturing PMI moves up to 59.3 in August

Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Indian manufacturing growth gained further momentum in August, with ongoing improvements in demand continuing to underpin robust increases in factory orders and production.

Companies upped the pace at which additional materials were bought, and more jobs were created, partly reflecting positive expectations regarding the outlook. Input stocks rose again, while finished goods inventories expanded for the first time in nine months.

Meanwhile, subdued cost pressures compared with a marked upturn in selling charges. Up from 59.1 in July to 59.3 in August, the seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) indicated the fastest improvement in operating conditions for 17-and-a-half years.

The upward movement in the headline figure largely reflected an acceleration in growth of production volumes. Incoming new orders rose to broadly the same extent as in July, which was the fastest in 57 months.

Underlying data showed a softer increase in international orders placed with Indian manufacturers. One factor that supported these positive spending trends was confidence among manufacturers that output would increase over the course of the coming 12 months.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

