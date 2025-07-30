Shanthi Gears standalone net profit rises 4.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.83% to Rs 134.89 crore

Net profit of Shanthi Gears rose 4.76% to Rs 22.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.83% to Rs 134.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 138.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.134.89138.8222.6220.6434.2832.0430.6228.9522.6921.66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News