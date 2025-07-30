Haryana Leather Chemicals standalone net profit rises 13.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.61% to Rs 11.76 crore

Net profit of Haryana Leather Chemicals rose 13.85% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.61% to Rs 11.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.11.7612.206.726.231.251.111.010.910.740.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News