Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care standalone net profit rises 136.94% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.83% to Rs 935.16 crore

Net profit of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care rose 136.94% to Rs 192.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 81.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.83% to Rs 935.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 927.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.935.16927.4328.4612.76273.79125.68264.70112.28192.0681.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News