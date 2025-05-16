India Motor Parts & Accessories standalone net profit rises 20.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.76% to Rs 188.85 croreNet profit of India Motor Parts & Accessories rose 20.74% to Rs 23.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.76% to Rs 188.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 178.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 13.19% to Rs 83.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 73.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.43% to Rs 788.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 741.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
