India Motor Parts & Accessories standalone net profit rises 20.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 5.76% to Rs 188.85 crore

Net profit of India Motor Parts & Accessories rose 20.74% to Rs 23.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.76% to Rs 188.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 178.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.19% to Rs 83.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 73.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.43% to Rs 788.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 741.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales188.85178.56 6 788.81741.16 6 OPM %8.498.29 -7.817.68 - PBDT32.2724.94 29 108.7592.20 18 PBT31.9524.63 30 107.5391.02 18 NP23.9319.82 21 83.6773.92 13

First Published: May 16 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

