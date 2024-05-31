Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brahmaputra Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 109.81% in the March 2024 quarter

Brahmaputra Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 109.81% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales rise 26.37% to Rs 53.82 crore

Net profit of Brahmaputra Infrastructure rose 109.81% to Rs 4.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.37% to Rs 53.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 60.13% to Rs 17.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.14% to Rs 219.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 178.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales53.8242.59 26 219.90178.58 23 OPM %17.5819.23 -19.7320.56 - PBDT5.642.05 175 20.7713.66 52 PBT5.221.53 241 19.0111.41 67 NP4.492.14 110 17.1510.71 60

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

