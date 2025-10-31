SagarSoft (India) consolidated net profit declines 73.60% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.34% to Rs 43.17 crore

Net profit of SagarSoft (India) declined 73.60% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.34% to Rs 43.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.43.1735.00-0.538.140.743.17-0.052.580.521.97

