Rajoo Engineers consolidated net profit rises 78.81% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 62.38% to Rs 92.25 crore

Net profit of Rajoo Engineers rose 78.81% to Rs 14.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 62.38% to Rs 92.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 56.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.92.2556.8119.8516.0921.2110.4020.099.3514.187.93

