SMC Global Securities consolidated net profit declines 54.39% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.34% to Rs 440.27 crore

Net profit of SMC Global Securities declined 54.39% to Rs 20.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 45.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.34% to Rs 440.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 450.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.440.27450.8319.1726.3834.9067.9127.8360.9820.6645.30

