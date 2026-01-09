India projected to grow at 6.6% in 2026, UN report

India is projected to grow at 6.6 per cent in 2026, registering an exceptionally high growth in a challenging global environment, with resilient private consumption and strong public investment largely offsetting the impact of high US tariffs, the United Nations has said. The World Economic Situation and Prospects 2026 report released on Thursday by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs said that economic growth in India is projected to moderate from an estimated 7.4 per cent in 2025 to 6.6 per cent this year. Nevertheless, India will remain the world's fastest major economy, it said.

