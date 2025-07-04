Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Ratings affirms ratings of Polyplex Corporation with 'stable' outlook

India Ratings affirms ratings of Polyplex Corporation with 'stable' outlook

Image
Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Polyplex Corporation said that India Ratings and Research has affirmed the company's long-term rating at 'IND AA-' with 'stable' outlook.

The agency has also affirmed the companys short-term rating at 'IND A1+.

India Ratings and Research stated the affirmation reflects an improvement in the consolidated financial performance in FY25 while maintaining a strong credit profile, in line with the agencys expectations.

The ratings continue to be supported by the companys strong position in the flexible packaging industry.

The agency further said that developments that could, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include an improvement in the scale and operating EBITDA, and maintaining the share of value-added products in the overall revenue and EBITDA mix, while maintaining the credit metrics on a sustained basis.

However, delays, cost over-runs or a slower-than- expected ramp-up for new projects, a decline in the consolidated revenue or sustained deterioration in the operating EBITDA, large, debt-funded capex or acquisition, leading to sustained deterioration in the net leverage, and any adverse government regulatory action negatively impacting the sector could lead to an adverse rating action.

Polyplex Corporation (PCL) has a product portfolio includes PET films (thin & thick), BOPP, cast polypropylene and blown polypropylene. These products are used in flexible packaging besides several industrial applications such as tapes, labels, thermal lamination, imaging and graphics, photo-voltaic and optical applications. The companys manufacturing facilities spread across India, the US, Thailand, Turkey and Indonesia.

The scrip rose 0.21% to currently trade at Rs 1205.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ArisUnitern RE Solutions secures a development management project in Bangalore

Shriram Properties launches mid-premium residential project in Bangaluru

Angel One's client base jumps 31% YoY in June'25

Southwest Monsoon covers entire country 9 days before normal date says IMD

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story