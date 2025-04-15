Volumes soar at Sai Life Sciences Ltd counter

Sai Life Sciences Ltd recorded volume of 48.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.97 lakh shares

Data Patterns (India) Ltd, K E C International Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, Doms Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 15 April 2025.

Sai Life Sciences Ltd recorded volume of 48.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.97 lakh shares. The stock gained 13.38% to Rs.759.05. Volumes stood at 1.87 lakh shares in the last session.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd notched up volume of 48 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.48 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.36% to Rs.1,889.80. Volumes stood at 2.66 lakh shares in the last session.

K E C International Ltd registered volume of 56.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.72 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.39% to Rs.715.45. Volumes stood at 10.04 lakh shares in the last session.

Elgi Equipments Ltd saw volume of 29.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.68 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.55% to Rs.445.60. Volumes stood at 21.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Doms Industries Ltd clocked volume of 4.43 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.01 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.61% to Rs.2,641.30. Volumes stood at 97276 shares in the last session.

