Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Sai Life Sciences Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Sai Life Sciences Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sai Life Sciences Ltd recorded volume of 48.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.97 lakh shares

Data Patterns (India) Ltd, K E C International Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, Doms Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 15 April 2025.

Sai Life Sciences Ltd recorded volume of 48.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.97 lakh shares. The stock gained 13.38% to Rs.759.05. Volumes stood at 1.87 lakh shares in the last session.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd notched up volume of 48 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.48 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.36% to Rs.1,889.80. Volumes stood at 2.66 lakh shares in the last session.

K E C International Ltd registered volume of 56.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.72 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.39% to Rs.715.45. Volumes stood at 10.04 lakh shares in the last session.

Elgi Equipments Ltd saw volume of 29.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.68 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.55% to Rs.445.60. Volumes stood at 21.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Doms Industries Ltd clocked volume of 4.43 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.01 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.61% to Rs.2,641.30. Volumes stood at 97276 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dr Lal Pathlabs introduces highly specialized Amyloidosis test

Board of Max Financial Services approves change in CFO

Advait Energy soars after bagging major power supply project in Gujarat

India's wholesales price inflation eases down to 2.05% in March

G M Breweries standalone net profit declines 30.22% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story