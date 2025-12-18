India's 5G subscribers set to spurt to 100 crore by 2026 compared to 36 crore right now

Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya M. Scindia has noted that Indias telecom exports have increased by 72% over the last five years, while imports have remained stable at the same level. These figures reflect the story of Indias growing self-reliance in the telecom sector. Scindia stated that Indias telecom exports have risen from Rs 10,000 crore in 202021 to Rs 18,406 crore in 202425, marking a growth of 72%, while imports have remained capped at around Rs 51,000 crore. Scindia also highlighted Indias achievements in 5G deployment. He informed that out of 778 districts in the country, 767 districts have already been connected to the 5G network. He further stated that India currently has 36 crore 5G subscribers, a number expected to rise to 42 crore by 2026 and reach 100 crore by 2030.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News