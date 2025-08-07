Hero Motocorp gains after Q1 PAT rises 0.3% YoY to Rs 1,126 cr

Hero Motocorp advanced 1.17% to Rs 4527 after the company's standalone net profit rose 0.3% to Rs 1,125.70 crore despite of 5.6% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 9,578.86 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.Profit before tax (PBT) shed 0.4% YoY to Rs 1,487 crore in Q1 FY26.
EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation & amortization) stood at Rs 1,382 crore during the quarter. EBITDA margin remained unchanged at 14.4% in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Hero Motocorp sold 13.67 lakh units of motorcycles and scooter in first quarter of FY26, registering the de-growth of 10.94% compared with 15.35 lakh units sold in same quarter last year.
On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit jumped 63% to Rs 1,705.29 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 1,045.89 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 4.7% YoY to Rs 9,727.75 crore in Q1 FY26.
Consolidated profit for the quarter includes one-time gain of Rs 722 crore on account of dilution of the companys share of investment in the associate consequent to public issue and private placement.
The company witnessed steady momentum in its electric mobility business under the VIDA brand, reinforcing its position in the evolving EV segment. Global business operations also outperformed industry trends, driven by growth in key international markets and an expanding portfolio across both premium and commuter motorcycles.
Retail demand in Q1 remained steady, reflected in higher VAHAN registrations. With the upcoming festive season and a robust line-up of new products, the company expects demand to remain healthy in the coming quarters.
Vivek Anand, chief financial officer, said, Our profitability and margins remained resilient, supported by strong demand for our entry & deluxe motorcycles and 125cc scooter segments. We are witnessing good traction in our electric mobility business (VIDA), and global operations also remained ahead of industry, reflecting the strength of our brand in international markets. With favourable customer sentiment, upcoming festive season and a robust pipeline of new product launches, we are confident of sustaining and driving growth in the coming quarters.
Hero MotoCorp is the worlds largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, with a global footprint spanning 48 countries across Asia, Africa and Latin America. It has collaborations with Harley-Davidson and Zero Motorcycles and strategic investments in Ather Energy and Euler Motors.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app