Hero Motocorp gains after Q1 PAT rises 0.3% YoY to Rs 1,126 cr

Hero Motocorp advanced 1.17% to Rs 4527 after the company's standalone net profit rose 0.3% to Rs 1,125.70 crore despite of 5.6% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 9,578.86 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) shed 0.4% YoY to Rs 1,487 crore in Q1 FY26.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation & amortization) stood at Rs 1,382 crore during the quarter. EBITDA margin remained unchanged at 14.4% in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Hero Motocorp sold 13.67 lakh units of motorcycles and scooter in first quarter of FY26, registering the de-growth of 10.94% compared with 15.35 lakh units sold in same quarter last year.

On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit jumped 63% to Rs 1,705.29 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 1,045.89 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 4.7% YoY to Rs 9,727.75 crore in Q1 FY26. Consolidated profit for the quarter includes one-time gain of Rs 722 crore on account of dilution of the companys share of investment in the associate consequent to public issue and private placement. The company witnessed steady momentum in its electric mobility business under the VIDA brand, reinforcing its position in the evolving EV segment. Global business operations also outperformed industry trends, driven by growth in key international markets and an expanding portfolio across both premium and commuter motorcycles.

Retail demand in Q1 remained steady, reflected in higher VAHAN registrations. With the upcoming festive season and a robust line-up of new products, the company expects demand to remain healthy in the coming quarters. Vivek Anand, chief financial officer, said, Our profitability and margins remained resilient, supported by strong demand for our entry & deluxe motorcycles and 125cc scooter segments. We are witnessing good traction in our electric mobility business (VIDA), and global operations also remained ahead of industry, reflecting the strength of our brand in international markets. With favourable customer sentiment, upcoming festive season and a robust pipeline of new product launches, we are confident of sustaining and driving growth in the coming quarters.