IRCON Intl drops as Q1 PAT slides 27% YoY to Rs 164 cr

IRCON International declined 2.24% to Rs 167.95 after the company's consolidated net profit dropped 26.75% to Rs 164.10 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 224.03 crore in Q1 FY25.
Revenue from operations declined 21.89% to Rs 1,786.28 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 2,287.13 crore in the same quarter last year.
Profit from operations before tax stood at Rs 211.53 crore in Q1 FY26, down 24.93%, compared with Rs 281.81 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.
EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 323.9 crore, down from Rs 357.4 crore in Q1 FY25. The companys EBITDA margin for the quarter was 17.1%.
The company's revenue from international customers fell 65.38% YoY to Rs 28.76 crore in Q1 FY26, while revenue from domestic customers decreased 20.25% YoY to Rs 1,757.52 crore.
As of 30 June 2025, the companys total order book stands at Rs 20,973 crore. This includes Rs 15,724 crore from the Railways segment, Rs 4,234 crore from Highways, and Rs 1,015 crore from other sectors.
On its outlook, the company stated that Indias infrastructure sector is undergoing a significant and promising transformation, driven by strategic government initiatives, growing private sector engagement, and rapid urbanization. The nation is aggressively expanding its transportation network, with a strong focus on roadways, railways, and airports. Landmark government programs such as PM Gati Shakti are set to revolutionize logistics through the development of three new railway corridors, while the National Logistics Policy, Bharatmala, and Sagarmala projects further enhance connectivity.
Urban renewal is also advancing through initiatives like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the Smart Cities Mission, and improved public transit systems including Metro Rail and NaMo Bharat. This robust government support creates a fertile ground for growth, and the company is strategically positioned to leverage these opportunities to drive its future growth.
Ircon International is a public sector construction company with an emphasis on infrastructure projects, with a specialization in the execution of railway projects on a turnkey basis and otherwise. After commencing business as a railway construction company, it diversified progressively to roads, buildings, electrical substations and distribution, airport construction, commercial complexes, as well as metro rail works.
