India's bioeconomy projected to hit $300 billion by 2030

Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
The new Bioeconomy policy is set to place India as a global leader in the years to come, said Union Minister Jitendra Singh while briefing the media about the recent Union Cabinet decision on the ambitious BioE3 (Biotechnology for Economy, Employment, and Environment) Policy, heralding a transformative shift in India's manufacturing sector. Singh noted that India's bio economy has experienced remarkable growth, skyrocketing from $10 billion in 2014 to over $130 billion in 2024, with projections to reach $300 billion by 2030. This surge reflects India's robust economic growth. The recent policy will reignite growth spirits and position India as a potential leader in the 4th industrial revolution, he said.

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 11:54 AM IST

