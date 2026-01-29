India's capex rose 4.2x from FY18 to FY26

The Government of Indias capital expenditure has increased nearly 4.2 times, from ₹2.63 lakhcrore in FY18 to ₹11.21 lakh crore in FY26 (BE), while effective capital expenditure in FY26 (BE) is ₹15.48 lakh crore, positioning infrastructure as a key growth driver.

National highway infrastructure expanded substantially, with the NH network growing by about 60 per cent from 91,287 km (FY14) to 1,46,572 km (FY26, up to December), and operational High-Speed Corridors increasing nearly ten-foldfrom 550 km (FY14) to 5,364 km (FY26, up to December).

Railway infrastructure continued to expand, with the rail network reaching 69,439 route km as of March 2025, a targeted addition of 3,500 km in FY26, and 99.1 per cent electrification achieved by October 2025.

India has emerged as the worlds third-largest domestic aviation market, with the number of airports increasing from 74 in 2014 to 164 in 2025. The power sector recorded sustained capacity expansion, with installed capacity rising 11.6 per cent (y-o-y) to 509.74 GW as of November 2025, and the demandsupply gap declined from 4.2 per cent in FY14 to nil by November 2025. Power sector reforms delivered a historic turnaround, with DISCOMs recording a positive Profit after Tax (PAT) of ₹2,701 crore in FY25 for the first time, alongside a reduction in AT&C losses from 22.62 per cent (FY14) to 15.04 per cent (FY25). Renewable energy constitutes around 49.83 per cent of total power generation capacity as of November 2025, with India ranking third globally in overall RE and installed solar capacity.