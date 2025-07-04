Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's Copper demand seen expanding six-fold by 2047

India's Copper demand seen expanding six-fold by 2047

Image
Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy today released the Copper Vision Document at the International Conference on Sustainable and Responsible Mining through Best Mine Closure Practices, organized by the Indian National Committee of the World Mining Congress today. Reddy emphasized coppers vital contribution to Indias energy transition, infrastructure growth, and green technologies such as electric vehicles and solar power. He stated that the Vision Document provides a long-term strategy to meet growing domestic demand while ensuring raw material security. The Copper Vision Document anticipates a six-fold increase in demand by 2047 and outlines plans to add 5 million tonnes per annum of smelting and refining capacity by 2030. It focuses on scaling up secondary refining, enhancing domestic recycling, and reducing dependence on open-market imports by securing overseas mineral assets through global partnerships.

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

