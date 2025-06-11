Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's debt-to-GDP ratio to see gradual decline, per capita income to accelerate from 2.1% in 2025 to 3% in 2027

India's debt-to-GDP ratio to see gradual decline, per capita income to accelerate from 2.1% in 2025 to 3% in 2027

Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
World Bank noted in its latest Global Economic Prospects update that fiscal consolidation is expected to continue in India over the forecast horizon, with growing tax revenues and declining current expenditures projected to contribute to a gradual decline in the public debt-to-GDP ratio. The per capita income growth is expected to accelerate from 2.1 percent in 2025 to 3 percent in 2027.

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

