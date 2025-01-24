Shiva Texyarn Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

MPS Ltd, Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd, DCM Nouvelle Ltd and Williamson Magor & Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 January 2025.

Shiva Texyarn Ltd surged 15.79% to Rs 251.1 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4771 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4741 shares in the past one month.

MPS Ltd spiked 12.78% to Rs 2466.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14649 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1349 shares in the past one month.

Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd soared 10.06% to Rs 16.19. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 78577 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25290 shares in the past one month.

DCM Nouvelle Ltd rose 9.87% to Rs 207. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 894 shares in the past one month.

Williamson Magor & Company Ltd added 8.13% to Rs 39.88. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2965 shares in the past one month.

