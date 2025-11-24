Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's energy intensity to rise by 4% in 2025 compared to 1.8% globally says EIA

India's energy intensity to rise by 4% in 2025 compared to 1.8% globally says EIA

Image
Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Global energy intensity is set to improve by 1.8% in 2025, up from just over 1% in 2024. Key regions that have shaped global progress this decade are showing signs of potential recovery in 2025. Compared to the previous decade, both China and India have seen average progress this decade slow down to below 2%. Preliminary estimates for 2025, however, suggest a possible recovery, with India set to reach a progress rate just above 4% this year and China around 3.5%. For India, this metric stood at around 2.5% between 2010-2019. IEA also noted that India was responsible for one-fifth of the growth in global industrial demand since 2019. It is also seeing one of fastest growth rates, sustaining an average increase in industrial demand of 5% per year this decade. Its industrial demand grew twice as fast as in transport and four times as fast as in buildings from 2019 to 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

EUR/USD pair cuts losses as firm private sector growth data boosts sentiments

Wall Street Climbs, Bargain Hunters Boost Housing and Airlines Amid Rate Cut Hopes

Volumes jump at Swan Corp Ltd counter

Tata Chemicals board sanctions capacity expansion plans

ACME Solar wins 130 MW round-the-clock renewable energy bid

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story