EUR/USD pair cuts losses as firm private sector growth data boosts sentiments

Euro edged up a bit today, cutting losses from three-week low against the US dollar as Eurozone private sector logged a robust growth in the as services activity marked strongest growth in a year-and-a-half. According to survey results published by S&P Global showed on Friday, the flash HCOB composite output index dropped marginally to 52.4 in November from 52.5 in October. EUR/USD pair is currently quoting at 1.1538, up 0.09% on the day. Lows around 1.1500 mark have offered a good support for the counter in last three sessions. On NSE, EUR/INR futures are currently trading at 102.79, down 0.35% on the day. The counter dipped near 102.70 mark before a modest recovery.

