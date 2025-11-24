Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EUR/USD pair cuts losses as firm private sector growth data boosts sentiments

EUR/USD pair cuts losses as firm private sector growth data boosts sentiments

Image
Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Euro edged up a bit today, cutting losses from three-week low against the US dollar as Eurozone private sector logged a robust growth in the as services activity marked strongest growth in a year-and-a-half. According to survey results published by S&P Global showed on Friday, the flash HCOB composite output index dropped marginally to 52.4 in November from 52.5 in October. EUR/USD pair is currently quoting at 1.1538, up 0.09% on the day. Lows around 1.1500 mark have offered a good support for the counter in last three sessions. On NSE, EUR/INR futures are currently trading at 102.79, down 0.35% on the day. The counter dipped near 102.70 mark before a modest recovery.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wall Street Climbs, Bargain Hunters Boost Housing and Airlines Amid Rate Cut Hopes

Volumes jump at Swan Corp Ltd counter

Tata Chemicals board sanctions capacity expansion plans

ACME Solar wins 130 MW round-the-clock renewable energy bid

BSE announces reshuffle across indices

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story