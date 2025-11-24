Tata Chemicals board sanctions capacity expansion plans

Tata Chemicals' board has approved two proposals for capacity expansion at its manufacturing facilities in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.The companys board approved an investment of Rs 135 crore for expanding dense soda ash manufacturing capacity at its Mithapur plant, Gujarat, to meet growing demand driven by sustainability applications. The plant currently operates at 90% capacity utilization, with an exisiting capacity of 1,091 kilo tonnes per annum (KTPA). The proposed expansion will add 350 KTPA of soda ash capacity.
The project is expected to be completed over the next 24 months.
Additionally, the board also approved an investment of Rs 775 crore for expanding precipitated silica manufacturing capacity at its Cuddalore plant, Tamil Nadu, aimed at catering to growing demand for specialty silica in rubber and automotive tyre industries. The plant currently has a capacity of 13.8 KTPA with 88% capacity utilization. The proposed expansion will add 50 KTPA of precipitated silica capacity.
The said project is expected to be completed over the next 24 months.
Tata Chemicals is a leading supplier of choice to Glass, Detergent, Industrial and Chemical sectors. The company has a strong position in the crop protection business through its subsidiary company, Rallis India.
On consolidated basis, the companys net profit declined 60.31% to Rs 77 crore on 3.05% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 3877 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
The counter rose 0.03% to Rs 810.20 on the BSE.
