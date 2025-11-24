Volumes jump at Swan Corp Ltd counter

Swan Corp Ltd witnessed volume of 20.84 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 37.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 55872 shares

ITI Ltd, Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd, eClerx Services Ltd, Varun Beverages Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 November 2025.

Swan Corp Ltd witnessed volume of 20.84 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 37.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 55872 shares. The stock increased 0.53% to Rs.461.90. Volumes stood at 68863 shares in the last session.

ITI Ltd notched up volume of 8.96 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 16.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 54230 shares. The stock rose 9.95% to Rs.327.15. Volumes stood at 38881 shares in the last session.

Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd recorded volume of 41904 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4260 shares. The stock gained 1.87% to Rs.840.80. Volumes stood at 3660 shares in the last session. eClerx Services Ltd saw volume of 97916 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11115 shares. The stock dropped 0.23% to Rs.4,460.45. Volumes stood at 69972 shares in the last session. Varun Beverages Ltd saw volume of 22.38 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.26 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.12% to Rs.447.00. Volumes stood at 78315 shares in the last session.