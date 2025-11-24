Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Swan Corp Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Swan Corp Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Swan Corp Ltd witnessed volume of 20.84 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 37.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 55872 shares

ITI Ltd, Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd, eClerx Services Ltd, Varun Beverages Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 November 2025.

Swan Corp Ltd witnessed volume of 20.84 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 37.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 55872 shares. The stock increased 0.53% to Rs.461.90. Volumes stood at 68863 shares in the last session.

ITI Ltd notched up volume of 8.96 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 16.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 54230 shares. The stock rose 9.95% to Rs.327.15. Volumes stood at 38881 shares in the last session.

Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd recorded volume of 41904 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4260 shares. The stock gained 1.87% to Rs.840.80. Volumes stood at 3660 shares in the last session.

eClerx Services Ltd saw volume of 97916 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11115 shares. The stock dropped 0.23% to Rs.4,460.45. Volumes stood at 69972 shares in the last session.

Varun Beverages Ltd saw volume of 22.38 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.26 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.12% to Rs.447.00. Volumes stood at 78315 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Chemicals board sanctions capacity expansion plans

ACME Solar wins 130 MW round-the-clock renewable energy bid

BSE announces reshuffle across indices

RMC Switchgears bags construction contract from Rajasthan's power transmission entity RRVPNL

IT stocks rally as Fed rate-cut hopes lift sentiment

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story