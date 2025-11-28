Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's expanding network of FTAs and economic partnerships is aimed at building long-term cooperation, says Piyush Goyal

India's expanding network of FTAs and economic partnerships is aimed at building long-term cooperation, says Piyush Goyal

Image
Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said that free trade agreements with several countries have helped to increase the scope of business and investment in the country. Addressing the 98th Annual General Meeting of FICCI in New Delhi today, Mr Goyal said India is in talks with 14 group countries, including the US and the European Union, in this regard. The Minister also called for stronger research and development frameworks and industry participation, stressing that global companies have committed 100 billion dollars worth of investments in India.

The Minister highlighted Indias strengths in innovation and technology, supported by a young demographic, increasing digital adoption and a growing talent pool. He said that Indias large number of STEM graduates and widespread internet access create strong potential in emerging areas such as applied artificial intelligence, automation, robotics and deep-tech innovation. He noted that the recently announced USD 12 billion Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) fund, along with ongoing support to startups and deep-tech industries, will further accelerate Indias innovation ecosystem.

Goyal emphasized the importance of strengthening skilling to prepare Indias youth for future opportunities. He said that unlike many developed economies facing ageing populations, Indias youthful demographic is quick to adapt to emerging technologies and has already demonstrated high engagement with digital platforms. He added that this readiness positions India to play a major role in the global technology landscape. Highlighting broader global developments, the Minister said that recent geopolitical and economic challenges have underscored the need for trusted partners and resilient supply chains. He stated that Indias expanding network of FTAs and economic partnerships is aimed at building long-term cooperation anchored in fairness, transparency and mutual benefit.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Namdev Finvest Pvt standalone net profit rises 0.70% in the September 2025 quarter

Kosamattam Finance standalone net profit rises 52.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Ceigall India jumps after emerging as L1 bidder for Rs 1,089-cr project

Volumes jump at KSB Ltd counter

Sensex, Nifty pare gains; media shares in demand

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story